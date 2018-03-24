LMPD investigating shooting near Cane Run Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating shooting near Cane Run Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a person was reportedly shot near Cane Run Road Saturday night. 

MetroSafe dispatchers told WDRB the call came in just after 8 p.m. in the 4400 block of Tara Gale Court. 

One person was transported to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

