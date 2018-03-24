UPDATE: LMPD says 1 person dead after shooting near Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a male victim has died after a shooting that happened Saturday night near Cane Run Road.

LMPD spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley says 2nd Division officers responded to the 4400 block of Tara Gale Court just after 8 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to U of L Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

