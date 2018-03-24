March for Life supporters hold rally in southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

March for Life supporters hold rally in southern Indiana

Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As hundreds participated in the March for Life in downtown Louisville, dozens of supporters also braved the rain and cold to have their voices heard in southern Indiana.

Holding signs and umbrellas, supporters held a sibling march at Bicentennial Park on Spring Street in New Albany. 

Teachers and students from local high schools demanded lawmakers pass laws to make schools safer. 

The message behind their rally was that school safety is not a political issue, and gun laws need to be strengthened nationwide. 

"A change needs to come. Children are dying. People in schools are dying," supporter Greta Reel said. "We need to be like, 'hey, this needs to happen,' and we are going to stand in the rain and we are going to freeze for this to happen."

Indiana Congressional candidates Dan Canon and Liz Watson also attended the rally. 

