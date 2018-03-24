Hundreds of JCPS students participate in Kentucky Derby Festival - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds of JCPS students participate in Kentucky Derby Festival Academic Challenge

Posted: Updated:
The students have practiced all year for the quick recall tournament, hosted by the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation. The students have practiced all year for the quick recall tournament, hosted by the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It may be a weekend, but that didn't stop more than a hundred JCPS students from pushing their brains to the limit. 

12 teams of elementary school students took part in an Academic Challenge at the Hyatt in downtown Louisville on Saturday.

The students have practiced all year for the quick recall tournament, hosted by the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation. 

They came prepared to answer questions in math, science, reading and writing, and the competition was fierce. 

"This is like March Madness for them," Jeff English, Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation president, said. "They really study, they practice and this is their competition. They are very competitive about it. Much like someone would be on a basketball team."

Other topics of the competition included language arts, social studies and humanities. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.