2 firefighters killed, 3 hurt as truck flips on way to scene of fatal highway wreck in West Virginia

Indiana State Police said the accident happened around noon Saturday in Jackson County.

Preliminary investigation revealed Richard Coulter, 37, from Austin, Indiana, was driving westbound on the overpass on County Road 600 South above I-65 when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy road, according to police. (Indiana State Police)

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

Video taken inside the night club and posted to Facebook appeared to show a fight unfold before shots were fired.

Police say when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The original location of a popular Kentuckiana barbecue restaurant will close after nearly six years of operation.

JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.

A middle school science teacher at the Academy @ Shawnee has advanced in the 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year competition.

During the 1940's, the company employed as many as 13,000 people in the city of Jeffersonville.

Employees say around 200 people currently work there but at one point the company employed thousands.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

(FOX NEWS) -- Two volunteer firefighters were killed and three others were injured when their fire truck overturned while responding to a triple fatality highway accident in West Virginia on Saturday night, authorities said.

Five members of the Pratt Volunteer Fire Department were heading toward the wreck on the West Virginia Turnpike when their truck flipped and hit a rock wall, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Two of the firefighters were confirmed killed while the three injured were taken to the Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment, according to officials.

“This is a tragic event and believed to be the worst accident our volunteer fire service has ever suffered," Carper said in a written statement.

The names of the victims and surviving firefighters were not immediately released. The extent of their injuries wasn’t made clear.

Local media reported three people were killed in the first accident the firefighters had been attempting to reach. The highway crash occurred Saturday evening after a vehicle heading the wrong way on Interstate 77 collided head-on with another.

According to WCHS FOX11, a male and female were killed in the car driving in the wrong direction. A second female was killed in the car they struck. The names of the three crash victims have not been released.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was joined by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin in tweeting condolences to the victims of the two accidents.

West Virginia State Police are investigating both crashes.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in these accidents this evening and their families,” Carper said.

