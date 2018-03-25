JCPS custodian inspires students with his passions for cleaning and art

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.More >>
During the 1940's, the company employed as many as 13,000 people in the city of Jeffersonville.More >>
JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.More >>
The original location of a popular Kentuckiana barbecue restaurant will close after nearly six years of operation.More >>
Police say when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.More >>
Video taken inside the night club and posted to Facebook appeared to show a fight unfold before shots were fired.More >>
Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.More >>
Indiana State Police said the accident happened around noon Saturday in Jackson County.More >>
