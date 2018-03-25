5-year-old Louisville boy battling illness granted wish to meet - WDRB 41 Louisville News

5-year-old Louisville boy battling illness granted wish to meet Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dreams are finally becoming a reality for a Louisville boy who's been battling a disorder for years.

Five-year-old Derron suffers from Short Gut Syndrome, which affects his intestines.

His biggest wish is to meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. With the help of Louisville-based software company Mobile Initiative and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Derron's dream is coming true.

Derron and his family are traveling to California to meet the famous reptiles.

On Saturday, he had a Ninja Turtles-themed send-off party at Malibu Jack's in Louisville.

"And we have learned that these wishes actually are a turning point for their care and we are so excited for Derron and his being able to go experience his most heartfelt wish," said Lois Krandell from Make A Wish Kentucky.

Derron and his family will travel to Nickelodeon to see the famous turtles next month.

