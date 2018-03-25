CRAWFORD | Louisville women are Final Four bound after crushing Oregon State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville women’s basketball team is Final Four bound.

After a tight-start against sixth-seeded Oregon State, the Louisville offense got going and its defense was suffocating throughout, as the Cardinals left little doubt in an emphatic 76-43 victory in the Lexington Regional in front of a crowd of 6,268 in Rupp Arena.

The Cardinals advance to the program’s third Final Four and first since 2013. This one will be played in Columbus, Ohio, March 30-April 1. The Cardinals have played in the NCAA championship game both times they have reached the Final Four.

On Sunday, Louisville was too much for Oregon State in every department. They forced five turnovers in the game’s first four minutes. Point guard Arica Carter set the tone with withering ball-pressure early, and Jazmine Jones had back-to-back steals for fast-break layups in the third quarter to break the game open.

Durr, the regional's Most Outstanding Player, led the Cardinals with 18 points. Myisha Hines-Allen added 16, Sam Fuehring 14 and Carter finished with 10. The Cardinals extended their school-record victory total by a game and will take a 36-2 record and an 11-game winning streak to the Final Four.

Oregon State came into the game leading the nation in three-point percentage, but against Louisville, couldn’t get a decent look.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, got it going themselves from the outside, with four threes from Durr and two more from Carter.

When Oregon State’s leading scorer, Marie Gülich, fouled out early in the fourth quarter, the rout was on.

Louisville held OSU without a field goal for more than eight minutes at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth.

