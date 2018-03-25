Indiana sees drop in fraudulent tax returns

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that program's system uses an algorithm to flag suspicious returns and an identity-confirmation quiz to protect legitimate taxpayers.
Saturday, March 24 2018 Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.
Sunday, March 25 2018
The names of the victims and surviving firefighters were not immediately released.
Saturday, March 24 2018 Employees say around 200 people currently work there but at one point the company employed thousands.
During the 1940's, the company employed as many as 13,000 people in the city of Jeffersonville.
Sunday, March 25 2018 A middle school science teacher at the Academy @ Shawnee has advanced in the 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year competition.
JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.
Saturday, March 24 2018
The original location of a popular Kentuckiana barbecue restaurant will close after nearly six years of operation.
Sunday, March 25 2018
Police say when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.
Sunday, March 25 2018
There were no signs of foul play or suicide, officials said.
Friday, March 23 2018
Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indiana Department of Revenue says that since the inception of a fraud-prevention program, hackers don't seem to be targeting the state's residents as much.
The agency says it has halted more than $111 million in refunds for at least 61,000 fraudulent tax returns since launching the Identity Protection and Fraud Prevention Program in 2014.
The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that program's system uses an algorithm to flag suspicious returns and an identity-confirmation quiz to protect legitimate taxpayers.
Eva Velasquez, CEO of San Diego-based Identity Theft Resource Center, calls Indiana's program "almost a model process."
Velasquez says the agency is "essentially doing what we need to do on a grander scale."
Economic analyst Mark Hamrick says technology has made it easier for criminals to hack personal information.
