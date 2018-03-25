Police arrest man they say assaulted EMT workers who were trying - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest man they say assaulted EMT workers who were trying to save him from apparent overdose

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two EMT workers were assaulted when trying to save a man from an apparent overdose.

Police arrested 25-year-old Brian Allen early Sunday morning. 

According to an arrest report, EMS was responding to a call of a man down. When they arrived, they tried to administer Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, when Allen became combative. 

Allen hit one EMT in the face and bit the second EMT's wrist hard enough to break skin and draw blood, the report said.

Allen is charged with two counts of assault and is expected in court Monday morning. 

