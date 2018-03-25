Kentucky Derby Festival crowns a Derby Burger Challenge winner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Kentucky Derby Festival presents the 7th annual Derby Burger Challenge.

Dozens of recipes have been narrowed down to four. Those four finalists created their Derby Burgers live on WDRB in the Morning on Monday.

Once again, WDRB's Keith Kaiser hosted the competition at Kroger Middletown.

The Derby Burger Challenge has been a great way for the Bluegrass to express its love for a great burger through innovative burger recipes.

A panel of judges chose the Derby Burger Champion based on taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation.

The winning burger will be featured at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville during the Derby Festival, and sampled at BeerFest presented by American Founders Bank. It will also be on the menu at Napa River Grill in May and June.

The winning chef also receives VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, tickets to Waterfront Jam, as well as a $100 gift certificate to Kroger and a grilling package from Kentucky Beef Council.

