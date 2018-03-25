Indiana man arrested after driving drunk and crashing with infan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana man arrested after driving drunk and crashing with infant son in the car, police say

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was arrested after police say he drove drunk and crashed with his infant son in the car.

41-year-old Timothy Ota was arrested Saturday night in Gibson County, Indiana. 

Police say Ota was seen driving erratically on US 41 before crashing into a median. 

When police approached the car, they smelled alcohol and saw open containers on the floor of the car. Ota's 8-month-old son was in the back seat, unharmed. 

Police say his blood alcohol content was .15 percent. 

He was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.