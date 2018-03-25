Indiana man arrested after driving drunk and crashing with infant son in the car, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was arrested after police say he drove drunk and crashed with his infant son in the car.

41-year-old Timothy Ota was arrested Saturday night in Gibson County, Indiana.

Police say Ota was seen driving erratically on US 41 before crashing into a median.

When police approached the car, they smelled alcohol and saw open containers on the floor of the car. Ota's 8-month-old son was in the back seat, unharmed.

Police say his blood alcohol content was .15 percent.

He was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.