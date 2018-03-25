Plans announced for Louisville's first 'Cat Cafe' in the Highlands

The University of Louisville women ran away from Oregon State to win the Lexington Regional for a trip to the third Final Four in program history.

There were no signs of foul play or suicide, officials said.

The original location of a popular Kentuckiana barbecue restaurant will close after nearly six years of operation.

During the 1940's, the company employed as many as 13,000 people in the city of Jeffersonville.

Employees say around 200 people currently work there but at one point the company employed thousands.

JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.

The names of the victims and surviving firefighters were not immediately released.

2 firefighters killed, 3 hurt as truck flips on way to scene of fatal highway wreck in West Virginia

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.

Most of the cats can be adopted on the spot without having to go to the shelter to fill out additional paperwork.

The cafe will offer wines, coffees, and local beers all while guests hang with the cats and kittens that will temporarily call the cafe home until they’re adopted.

Sunday afternoon a conceptual preview party was held to give patrons a look at what the new “Purrfect Day Café” will showcase when it opens in Louisville this summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Cat cafes are popping up in major cities all over the world, and they’re turning out to be a huge hit. Now it is Louisville’s turn.

“It’s Louisville. It’s unique, it’s an unusual concept but in the Highlands where we are going to have this thing I just think it is really going to be something the entire city really supports,” said “Puurprietor” Chuck Patton, who got the idea of the cafe after a recent visit to Charleston, South Carolina. “The reason why we picked the Highlands is really because of how eclectic it is and it is really, really busy.”

The new two-story cafe will be located near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Speed Avenue.

The cafe will offer wines, coffees, and local beers all while guests hang with the cats and kittens that will temporarily call the cafe home until they’re adopted. The cafe is partnering with the Kentucky Humane Society for the adoptions.

“We are super excited. We think this one location will help us find homes for at least 500 cats a year,” said Kentucky Humane Society’s Andrea Blair. “We can really be a wonderful outlet so we are hoping to not only help cats in Jefferson County but also cats throughout the state.”

Most of the cats can be adopted on the spot without having to go to the shelter to fill out additional paperwork.

The cafe will have an upstairs glass loft that will allow patrons to interact with the cats while not being a burden to others who may have allergies.

“We’re just going to have a lot of events where I feel people will want to enjoy this, and while they are enjoying it they are making an impact and I think that is the bottom line,” Patton said.

The Purrfect Day Café is expected to open in late June or early July.

