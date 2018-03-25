CRAWFORD | Tyra, expected to be named permanent AD Monday, calls Sunday 'a great day for U of L'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – Vince Tyra was all smiles on the Rupp Arena court Sunday afternoon after the University of Louisville women’s basketball team beat Oregon State for a trip to the Final Four. For those that know him, they’ll tell you, he’s still straddling two worlds: The world of the fan, and the world of the athletic director.

When the ladder went up and players were cutting the nets and they handed him a women’s basketball Final Four "Created Four This" T-shirt on Sunday, he was definitely in the former. The guy who owns a pink Angel McCoughtry University of Louisville basketball jersey (it’s two-of-a-kind, McCoughtry owns the other) was beaming.

If he’d had an Asia Durr jersey Sunday, he’d have been wearing it.

“Like Angel, she’s certainly one of the best that we’ve had in the women’s programs, if not all the programs,” Tyra said. “The national recognition that she’s gotten, and will get before she’s done here, will put her right in step. It’s terrific.”

Perhaps it’s a bit of good fortune that during his tenure as interim athletic director, the U of L women’s basketball team secured one new banner after two were vacated by the NCAA for men’s basketball violations during the winter.

“We’ve got some availability there,” Tyra said. “Hopefully we’ll fill that with this and more.”

It is, perhaps, the worst-kept secret in Louisville that Tyra is expected to be voted permanent athletic director by the U of L Athletic Association board of directors and board of trustees Monday morning in a quick series of meetings beginning at 10:15.

Tyra, however, wasn’t about to get into that discussion.

“I’m more focused on this today,” Tyra said. “I don’t want to take anything away from what our women have accomplished and what Jeff (Walz) has done. It’s a great day for U of L.”

Nor would Tyra address reports that he has been in conversations with Xavier coach Chris Mack, or placed calls to the University of Kentucky to speak to Wildcats assistant and former Louisville player Kenny Payne, preferring instead to keep the focus on the women's basketball team.

Tyra was, however, enjoying the best of the world of the fan on Sunday. And on Monday, he expects to take up residence in the world of athletic director.

