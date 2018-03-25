CRAWFORD | Tyra, expected to be named permanent AD Monday, calls Sunday 'a great day for U of L'

Vince Tyra called the University of Louisville's 33-point women's basketball victory over Oregon State in the NCAA Elite Eight "a great day for U of L," and declined to address speculation that he will be named permanent athletic director when the athletics association board meets Monday morning.More >>
The University of Louisville women's basketball team showed championship promise all season. On Sunday, it delivered in the Lexington Regional finals to earn the program's third Final Four berth.
The University of Louisville women ran away from Oregon State to win the Lexington Regional for a trip to the third Final Four in program history.
The Louisville women's basketball team will face an upstart team like it was in its 2013 run to the national title game, but Cardinals' coach Jeff Walz hopes he has the squad to stop Oregon State's momentum.
Louisville junior Sam Fuehring falls a lot on the basketball court, but it's her ability to get back up that is the story.
Asia Durr led Louisville to a convincing victory over Stanford, earning the top-seeded Cardinals a berth in Sunday's Elite Eight in the NCAA Lexington Regional.
The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.
Louisville coach Jeff Walz faces a Hall of Fame counterpart in Stanford's Tara Vanderveer when the teams meet tonight at 9 p.m. in NCAA Lexington Regional.
