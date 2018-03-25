City of Crossgate sues over relocation of Louisville VA hospital

The University of Louisville women ran away from Oregon State to win the Lexington Regional for a trip to the third Final Four in program history.

The University of Louisville women ran away from Oregon State to win the Lexington Regional for a trip to the third Final Four in program history.

CRAWFORD | Louisville women are Final Four bound after crushing Oregon State

CRAWFORD | Louisville women are Final Four bound after crushing Oregon State

There were no signs of foul play or suicide, officials said.

There were no signs of foul play or suicide, officials said.

Iowa family died after inhaling toxic gas in Mexico, authorities say

Iowa family died after inhaling toxic gas in Mexico, authorities say

The original location of a popular Kentuckiana barbecue restaurant will close after nearly six years of operation.

The original location of a popular Kentuckiana barbecue restaurant will close after nearly six years of operation.

During the 1940's, the company employed as many as 13,000 people in the city of Jeffersonville.

During the 1940's, the company employed as many as 13,000 people in the city of Jeffersonville.

Employees say around 200 people currently work there but at one point the company employed thousands.

Employees say around 200 people currently work there but at one point the company employed thousands.

JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.

JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.

Police say when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Police say when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

UPDATE: LMPD says 1 person dead after shooting near Cane Run Road

UPDATE: LMPD says 1 person dead after shooting near Cane Run Road

The names of the victims and surviving firefighters were not immediately released.

The names of the victims and surviving firefighters were not immediately released.

2 firefighters killed, 3 hurt as truck flips on way to scene of fatal highway wreck in West Virginia

2 firefighters killed, 3 hurt as truck flips on way to scene of fatal highway wreck in West Virginia

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

The lawsuit also claims the agency acquired the land prematurely and before the environmental review process was complete.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The small city of Crossgate has filed a federal lawsuit aimed at halting the move of the new VA hospital.

The lawsuit, filed last week, claims the Department of Veterans Affairs violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it selected the controversial site near the interchange of the Watterson Expressway and Brownsboro Road.

“We are hoping the veterans, the neighbors, and the taxpayers are given a fair shake,” Crossgate Mayor Kirk Hilbrecht said.

The suit claims VA did not properly consider environmental impacts at the site before selecting it nor did it properly consider alternative sites.

“This location and the way that the selection process and procurement process and now the build process are absolutely in violation,” Hilbrecht said.

VA Secretary David Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on Oct. 12 to move the facility for the aging Robley Rex Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.

That decision came after nearly a decade of controversy including multiple delays and deadline extensions.

“It just really doesn't make any sense, I’ve never heard anybody say, 'yes, all of this makes sense,’” Hilbrecht said.

The lawsuit also claims the agency acquired the land prematurely and before the environmental review process was complete.

The lawsuit presents just the arguments and assertions of the plaintiff. The VA does not comment on legal matters.

The suit asks for a judge to put a hold on construction that is set to begin next year on the new hospital.

The project has an expected completion date of 2024.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.