LACETT | Cards to face Mississippi State in Final Four

LACETT | Cards to face Mississippi State in Final Four


AP photo. AP photo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It will be the Cardinals and Mississippi State Bulldogs competing in Columbus Friday, making up one half of the final four.

The Bulldogs beat UCLA Sunday in the Kansas City Regional Final 89-73. Mississippi State improved its record to 36-1 on the season, that one lone loss coming to South Carolina in the SEC Final.

Junior Center Teaira McCowan led the way with a  team high 23 points.

