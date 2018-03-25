2 children killed in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Hardin County

The University of Louisville women ran away from Oregon State to win the Lexington Regional for a trip to the third Final Four in program history.

The University of Louisville women ran away from Oregon State to win the Lexington Regional for a trip to the third Final Four in program history.

There were no signs of foul play or suicide, officials said.

There were no signs of foul play or suicide, officials said.

The original location of a popular Kentuckiana barbecue restaurant will close after nearly six years of operation.

The original location of a popular Kentuckiana barbecue restaurant will close after nearly six years of operation.

During the 1940's, the company employed as many as 13,000 people in the city of Jeffersonville.

During the 1940's, the company employed as many as 13,000 people in the city of Jeffersonville.

Employees say around 200 people currently work there but at one point the company employed thousands.

Employees say around 200 people currently work there but at one point the company employed thousands.

JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.

JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.

Police say when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Police say when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The names of the victims and surviving firefighters were not immediately released.

The names of the victims and surviving firefighters were not immediately released.

2 firefighters killed, 3 hurt as truck flips on way to scene of fatal highway wreck in West Virginia

2 firefighters killed, 3 hurt as truck flips on way to scene of fatal highway wreck in West Virginia

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

Preliminary investigation revealed 36-year-old George Smith, of Lebanon, was driving in the westbound lanes in a Nissan minivan with three girls, ages four, two, and one, a 3-year-old boy, and another female passenger, 27-year-old Crystal Lynn Shipp, of G

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy are dead after a crash in Hardin County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said the two-car crash happened Sunday just after 3 p.m. on the Bluegrass Parkway.

Preliminary investigation revealed 36-year-old George Smith, of Lebanon, was driving in the westbound lanes in a Nissan minivan with three girls, ages four, two, and one, a 3-year-old boy, and another female passenger, 27-year-old Crystal Lynn Shipp, of Gravel Switch.

The rear driver's side tire blew, causing Smith to lose control of the vehicle, according to police. The vehicle then went into the median and overturned, sliding into the eastbound passing lanes of the highway.

Police said a Buick Enclave that was driving in an eastbound passing lane by 51-year-old Michael Reed hit the rear of the Nissan. Reed's wife and their teenage daughter were also in the vehicle at the time. All three were uninjured in the crash.

Smith was transported to an area hospital where he was listed as stable. Shipp was flown to University Hospital in Louisville and was also listed as stable. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

The 4-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 2-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital and was listed as stable. The 1-year-old girl was flown to Norton Children's Hospital and was listed as stable. Their current conditions are also unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.