2 children killed in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Hardin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy are dead after a crash in Hardin County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said the two-car crash happened Sunday just after 3 p.m. on the Bluegrass Parkway. 

Preliminary investigation revealed 36-year-old George Smith, of Lebanon, was driving in the westbound lanes in a Nissan minivan with three girls, ages four, two, and one, a 3-year-old boy, and another female passenger, 27-year-old Crystal Lynn Shipp, of Gravel Switch.

The rear driver's side tire blew, causing Smith to lose control of the vehicle, according to police. The vehicle then went into the median and overturned, sliding into the eastbound passing lanes of the highway. 

Police said a Buick Enclave that was driving in an eastbound passing lane by 51-year-old Michael Reed hit the rear of the Nissan. Reed's wife and their teenage daughter were also in the vehicle at the time. All three were uninjured in the crash. 

Smith was transported to an area hospital where he was listed as stable. Shipp was flown to University Hospital in Louisville and was also listed as stable. Their current conditions are unknown at this time. 

The 4-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 2-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital and was listed as stable. The 1-year-old girl was flown to Norton Children's Hospital and was listed as stable. Their current conditions are also unknown at this time. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

