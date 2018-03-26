Man launches 1,900 feet into the air on homemade rocket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A self-taught rocket scientist shot himself into the air in a homemade vessel.

Mike Hughes wanted to go to space to see if his theory about the Earth being flat is real.

On Saturday, the 61-year-old launched himself 1,900 feet into the air in the Mojave Desert in California.

He used an old mobile home as the launch ramp.

Hughes had a hard landing, but is okay after the launch.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.