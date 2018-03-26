Man launches into space on homemade vessel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A self-taught rocket scientist shot himself into the air in a homemade vessel.
Mike Hughes wanted to go to space to see if his theory about the Earth being flat is real.
On Saturday, the 61-year-old launched himself 1,900 feet into the air in the Mojave Desert in California.
He used an old mobile home as the launch ramp.
Hughes had a hard landing, but is okay after the launch.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.