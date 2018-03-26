Snow is turning orange in parts of Russia and eastern Europe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Snow is turning orange in parts of Russia and eastern Europe

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some snow near Sochi, Russia is turning the color orange.

The colored snow has also been spotted in Romania and Bulgaria.

Sand storms in the Sahara Desert are causing the snow to turn an orange color. The sane was picked up by a storm system that dumped rain and snow in eastern Europe and Russia.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.