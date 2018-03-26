Police say Louisville woman falsely accused a police officer of sexual assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is facing additional charges after police say she made a false claim of sexual assault against a police officer.

On March 16, 23-year-old Gina Dorsey was arrested and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, menacing and third-degree assault of a police officer. Two days after that arrest, Dorsey accused one of the police officers who arrested her with sexual assault.

Police say she reported the allegation to that officer's sergeant. According to an arrest warrant, Dorsey made the allegation "knowing that it did not occur," and on March 18, swore under oath and signed an official document testifying to the truth of the claim.

But police say the officer in question was wearing a body camera during for entire interaction with Dorsey during her arrest. According to the arrest warrant, the body camera footage "completely disproved" Dorsey's claim.

Dorsey is charged with second-degree perjury and falsely reporting an incident in connection with the allegations she made.

Her original arrest stems from an incident that took place on March 16, two days earlier. According to an arrest warrant, it started just after 6:30 p.m., when Louisville Metro Police officers were sent to a home in the 3200 block of Bohannon Avenue, near the intersection of Homeview Drive and Taylor Boulevard, after someone reported that a family was fighting at that location.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found several members of 23-year-old Gina Dorsey's family trying to get her out of the home. Police say Dorsey was "yelling and screaming for an extended period of time" and disobeyed several police orders to quit causing a disturbance and leave.

Police eventually took her into custody, but not before Dorsey tried to pull away and kick officers, according to an arrest report. As police were putting Dorsey in a police vehicle, she kicked an officer in the chest.

She was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, menacing and third-degree assault of a police officer in connection with that case.

Dorsey is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

