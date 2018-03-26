Jeffboat officially announces closure of Jeffersonville facility

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffboat has officially announced that its plant in Jeffersonville will shut down.

The barge maker issued the announcement on Monday morning.

Workers at the company told WDRB on Friday that the company would shut down. The Jeffboat union also issued a statement about the closure over the weekend.

The announcement of the company's closure comes after last month's news about hundreds of layoffs.

The company operated in Jeffersonville for 80 years, while it's full history stretches back 180 years.

While in Jeffersonville, workers built close to 13,000 vessels.

The company says the closure is due to a drop in demand for barge construction.

Jeffboat once boasted it was the largest inland shipyard in the country. Workers have built steamboats, barges, casino boats and LSTs for the U.S. Navy.

The company was especially busy during World War II.

Read Jeffboat's full statement regarding the closure below:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.