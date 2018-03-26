Vince Tyra named permanent U of L athletic director - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vince Tyra named permanent U of L athletic director

Posted: Updated:
Vince Tyra named athletic director at the University of Louisville. Vince Tyra named athletic director at the University of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vince Tyra has been given the job as the permanent University of Louisville athletic director.  He's been the interim athletic director since Tom Jurich was fired from the university last fall.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Tyra after the Academic & Student Affairs Committee recommended a five-year contract with an annual base salary of $850,000 with chance to earn $150,000 yearly in bonuses.

Tyra is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he earned a bachelor's degree in health administration and played on the UK baseball team, according to his LinkedIn profile.

From 2013 to 2016, he was CEO of ISCO Industries, a privately held piping supply company based in downtown Louisville.

Tyra's father set a number of school records on court for the Cardinals in the 1950s. 

Charlie Tyra is one of only four players - the others are Wes Unseld, Darrell Griffith and Pervis Ellison - to have his jersey number (8) retired by the school.

Vince Tyra's links to U of L grew stronger after he joined the board of the U of L Foundation and chaired the foundation's finance committee. 

He was instrumental in decisions last year to slash spending from the university's endowment to a level the foundation considers sustainable, while also writing off $38 million from the roughly $720 million fund to account for James Ramsey-era loans that the foundation can't repay.

Another big decision for U of L could be made about a new men's basketball head coach on Tuesday.  David Padgett had filled in as coach since Rick Pitino was fired. He was told last week that he would not return for another year as coach. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.