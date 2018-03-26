McConnell to file Senate bill to legalize hemp as an agricultural product

The suit claims VA did not properly consider environmental impacts at the site before selecting it nor did it properly consider alternative sites.

The lawsuit also claims the agency acquired the land prematurely and before the environmental review process was complete.

City of Crossgate sues over relocation of Louisville VA hospital

JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

She swore she was sexually assaulted during her arrest, but police say body camera footage tells a different story.

Vince Tyra called the University of Louisville's 33-point women's basketball victory over Oregon State in the NCAA Elite Eight "a great day for U of L," and declined to address speculation that he will be named permanent athletic director when the athletics association board meets Monday morning.

CRAWFORD | Tyra, expected to be named permanent AD Monday, calls Sunday 'a great day for U of L'

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz is at the top of his game, but he's also showing a great deal of perspective during his program's third Final Four run.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz gets a pat on the back from senior Myisha Hines-Allen when he gets emotional during the post-game news conference Sunday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville coach Jeff Walz gets a pat on the back from senior Myisha Hines-Allen when he gets emotional during the post-game news conference Sunday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville's Walz speaks from the bottom of his heart, and the top of his game

Cat cafes are popping up in major cities all over the world, and they’re turning out to be a huge hit. Now it is Louisville’s turn.

Plans announced for Louisville's first 'Cat Cafe' in the Highlands

Kentucky State Police said the two-car crash happened Sunday just after 3 p.m. on the Bluegrass Parkway.

Preliminary investigation revealed 36-year-old George Smith, of Lebanon, was driving in the westbound lanes in a Nissan minivan with three girls, ages four, two, and one, a 3-year-old boy, and another female passenger, 27-year-old Crystal Lynn Shipp, of G

2 children killed in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Hardin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's hemp industry may be getting a boost.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles announced the Hemp Farming Act of 2018 in Frankfort on Monday.

The Senate bill seeks to remove hemp from a list of controlled substances and make it an agricultural commodity.

Sen. McConnell plans to introduce the bill to the Senate with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and a bipartisan group of Congress members including Kentucky Rep. Jamie Comer, who was a former Ag commissioner.

Currently, Kentucky is conducting a pilot program through the Department of Agriculture to grow hemp that is being used for various products and uses.

A team with U of L's Conn Center for Renewable Energy Research started studying hemp for bio-fuel and energy uses in 2016. It received a permit to grow industrial hemp and kenaf after being accepted into the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's pilot program.

Researchers hope this could spur more economic development in the commonwealth.

A company that will develop medical grade cannibidol broke ground in western Kentucky on March 15. Kings Royal Biotech says the facility in Carlisle County will be the only CBD isolate extraction factory in the United States.

