McConnell to file Senate bill to legalize hemp as an agricultura - WDRB 41 Louisville News

McConnell to file Senate bill to legalize hemp as an agricultural product

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's hemp industry may be getting a boost. 

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles announced the Hemp Farming Act of 2018 in Frankfort on Monday.

The Senate bill seeks to remove hemp from a list of controlled substances and make it an agricultural commodity. 

Sen. McConnell plans to introduce the bill to the Senate with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and a bipartisan group of Congress members including Kentucky Rep. Jamie Comer, who was a former Ag commissioner. 

Currently, Kentucky is conducting a pilot program through the Department of Agriculture to grow hemp that is being used for various products and uses. 

A team with U of L's Conn Center for Renewable Energy Research started studying hemp for bio-fuel and energy uses in 2016. It received a permit to grow industrial hemp and kenaf after being accepted into the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's pilot program.

Researchers hope this could spur more economic development in the commonwealth.

A company that will develop medical grade cannibidol broke ground in western Kentucky on March 15.  Kings Royal Biotech says the facility in Carlisle County will be the only CBD isolate extraction factory in the United States. 

