Elizabethtown man accused of trying to get 13-year-old to engage in sex for money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man has been arrested after police say he used a cell phone in an effort to get a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual relations with him.

According to an arrest report, 33-year-old Dale Brunson was arrested on the night of March 23. Police say he used the cell phone "to promote" the girl 20 years his junior to perform sexual activities on him, "in exchange for money."

Radcliff Police say he admitted to the crime in a recorded interview.

Brunson is charged with engaging in the unlawful use of an electronic communication system to secure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

