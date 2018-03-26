Jefferson County Board of Education set to consider reorganization plan Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Board of Education will consider a staff reorganization plan on Tuesday that’s expected to save Jefferson County Public Schools $14,327 annually.

While the district’s payroll would increase $181,656 each year under acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio’s proposal, JCPS expects to save $195,983 by hiring a general counsel and not contracting outside legal services at an average yearly cost of $420,983.

The plan would also add a chief of staff, chief of schools and chief of human resources to the district’s administration based on recommendations by the Council of the Great City Schools, with each job slated for annual salaries worth $143,323. Those three positions would get administrative secretaries, who would be paid $45,052 a year each if the proposal is approved.

Pollio’s proposal also calls to transition six evaluation and transition coordinators and six assistant superintendents for academic achievement areas into new roles as executive administrators and assistant superintendents for three elementary school zones, middle schools, high schools and climate and culture. Three clerks would be added to help support executive administrators with salaries worth $29,971 annually.

Pay for assistant superintendents would stay the same, but executive administrators would earn $54,492 more collectively, according to the proposal. That breaks down to $9,082 per year each.

The plan would cut 11 vacant jobs, including the district’s chief business officer, literacy director and ombudsman. Eliminating those positions would save JCPS $671,197 each year.

Pollio said during the March 13 school board meeting that the proposal, which comes after a review by the Council of the Great City Schools, “will be the most substantial reorganization that this district has seen in many years.”

“I look forward to coming out the other side a much better and more efficient district to support students and schools, and we will do that as challenging, as difficult as it will be,” he said.”

A separate proposal also up for consideration at Tuesday’s school board meeting would spell out a pair of proposed pay raises for the district’s chief equity officer, John Marshall, and chief communications and community relations officer, Allison Martin.

Those positions would go up one pay grade if new job descriptions are approved by the school board Tuesday. The revised job descriptions would take effect July 1.

