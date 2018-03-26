Indiana governor signs bill mandating abortion patient informati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana governor signs bill mandating abortion patient information

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an anti-abortion bill requiring medical providers to report more patient information to the state.

The Republican governor signed the measure Sunday before leaving on a trade mission to Canada.

Previous efforts to restrict abortions in Indiana have been challenged in court in recent years. Last year's anti-abortion bill dealing with parental notification was blocked from taking effect after Holcomb signed it.

The new law establishes a detailed list of abortion complications like infections, blood clots and hemorrhaging and mental health issues that must be reported.

Supporters say it will ensure abortions are provided safely. But opponents maintain it will further stigmatize abortion, which has lower complication rates than many other procedures.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it might challenge the law in court.

