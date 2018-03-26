Indiana State Police say former volunteer assistant coach arrested after accusation of child seduction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a former volunteer assistant basketball coach has been arrested following an accusation of child seduction.

According to a news release, 36-year-old Chad Pindell, of Ripley County, was arrested Sunday.

Authorities arrested Pindell after a two-month investigation. Officials say the alleged child seduction took place while Pindell was a volunteer assistant coach with the girls basketball team at Jac-Cen-Del High School in Osgood.

The area is about 90 miles northeast of Louisville.

Officials say Indiana State Police detectives were contacted after the Jac-Cen-Del School District was made aware of alleged inappropriate behavior between Pindell and a 17-year-old female student.

According to police, when the report was made, Pindell was removed from his position with the district.

Authorities say Pindell contacted the student through social media earlier this year. The communication included Pindell allegedly sending nude photos of himself to the student. Police say at some point, Pindell and the student allegedly engaged in sexual activity at the school.

Pindell is charged with one count of child seduction and one count of dissemination of harmful material to a minor.

He is being held at the Ripley County Jail ahead of his initial court appearance.

