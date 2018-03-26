Louisville man wins 7th annual Derby Burger Challenge

He's been the interim athletic director since Tom Jurich was fired from the university last fall.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.

Vince Tyra called the University of Louisville's 33-point women's basketball victory over Oregon State in the NCAA Elite Eight "a great day for U of L," and declined to address speculation that he will be named permanent athletic director when the athletics association board meets Monday morning.

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz is at the top of his game, but he's also showing a great deal of perspective during his program's third Final Four run.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz gets a pat on the back from senior Myisha Hines-Allen when he gets emotional during the post-game news conference Sunday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville's Walz speaks from the bottom of his heart, and the top of his game

The prosecutor's office says Corey Faith has been charged with 36 counts of child molestation.

She swore she was sexually assaulted during her arrest, but police say body camera footage tells a different story.

Cat cafes are popping up in major cities all over the world, and they’re turning out to be a huge hit. Now it is Louisville’s turn.

Kentucky State Police said the two-car crash happened Sunday just after 3 p.m. on the Bluegrass Parkway.

Preliminary investigation revealed 36-year-old George Smith, of Lebanon, was driving in the westbound lanes in a Nissan minivan with three girls, ages four, two, and one, a 3-year-old boy, and another female passenger, 27-year-old Crystal Lynn Shipp, of G

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Something new is sizzling for this year's Kentucky Derby Festival.

The Derby Festival has chosen its newest Derby Burger Champion.

Jay Neubacher, of Louisville, has won the 7th annual "Derby Burger Challenge," which is sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council and coordinated with the Kentucky Derby Festival. He was named the winner after a cook-off held Monday morning at the Kroger store in Middletown.

Neubacher won the contest with his "D to the Double B" Burger.

He says he came up with the winning recipe through tailgating at U of L football games last season. “I brought a different burger to each home game and asked my friends to sample and tell me which one they liked best,” Neubacher said. “At the end of the season, the Derby Bourbon Burger was their top choice. The five ingredient spice rub is what makes it unique and helps marry all the flavors together.”

The burger is made with ground beef, a five-spice rub with bourbon smoked paprika, hickory-smoked bacon, baby bella mushrooms, onions, chipotle peppers in an adobo sauce and melted provolone cheese, and it's all served on a brioche bun.

More than 9,000 people voted online to come up with the top four finalists. A panel of judges helped choose the winner based on points given based on taste, appearance, ease of preparation and creativity. Alexis Rich was the runner up with her Juicy Lou-cy Burger. The other two finalists were Lori Poe for her Asian Burger and Gregory Schadd for his Trifecta Burger.

People wanting to taste the winning Derby Burger recipe can try it at this year's Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville and at BeerFest, which is presented by American Founders Bank. During the month of May, the burger will be a featured menu item at Louisville’s Napa River Grill. It will also be featured in the grilling series at Turnip the Beet’s summer kids cooking classes.

As winner of the Derby Burger Challenge, Neubacher will receive VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, the VIP Experience at Waterfront Jam, tickets to BeerFest, a $100 gift certificate to Kroger, as well as a grilling package from the Kentucky Beef Council.

