SLIDESHOW | Inside The Louisville Gardens as potential buyer takes tour

Mobile users, TAP HERE to view the slideshow.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A closed down venue that is part of Louisville history may have a new buyer.

The Louisville Gardens has hosted Elvis Presley, Harry Truman and endless sold-out professional sporting events. But recently, the historic building in downtown Louisville has fallen on hard times. Since 2008, The Louisville Gardens has remained empty and somewhat of an eyesore.

On Monday morning, Alan Omar, a New Jersey businessman, toured the facility and shared his vision for bringing The Louisville Gardens back to life.

"What we see here is an opportunity to do well," said Omar. "Our interest is not only for the business that we can provide. We want this to be the place to be."

Omar owns a solar company in New Jersey, but says he has also completed a number of development projects and feels confident he can restore The Louisville Gardens to its past glory.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.