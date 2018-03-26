Linak continues to grow in Louisville with expansion - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Linak continues to grow in Louisville with expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville workers may be behind something you sleep or sit on everyday.

The local headquarters of the international company Linak recently expanded. The company makes products that control the movement of things like recliners and comfort beds.

It's based in Denmark, but Louisville serves as the North and South American headquarters for the company.

It just added a new building that will house several new production lines.

"We continue to see lot of firms from outside america invest in Louisville in big ways, so it shows real confidence in our workforce and their products as well, so we're very happy to have Linak here in our city," said Mayor Greg Fischer.

The Louisville location already has 300 workers, and plans more expansion down the road.

