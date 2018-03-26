Tully Elementary students lunch at Le Moo in lesson on fine dini - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tully Elementary students lunch at Le Moo in lesson on fine dining

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students from Tully Elementary got out of the classroom and into a real life lesson on fine dining. 

About 100 4th graders got the opportunity to eat at Le Moo for lunch on Monday. 

The trip is the final part of a writing unit in which students wrote reviews on local businesses. Students also prepared for the trip by having social lessons focusing on manners and etiquette.

Kevin Grangier is the owner of Le Moo. He says he decided to provide the meal because he remembers feeling uncomfortable at similar restaurants as a child.

"So a couple of years ago, I decided that I would create an opportunity for kids to learn how to act, how to order and how to treat a nice meal outside of the house," Grangier said. 

Servers and cooks donated their time to serve lunch for the students.

