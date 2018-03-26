duPont Manual students who marched in D.C. hope to keep momentum going

Those who traveled to Washington, D.C., kept a full schedule of interviews to broaden their coverage of Saturday’s march. They met and interviewed Mollie Davis, a student at Great Mills High School; Rain Valladares, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student whom Manual students previously spoke with via Skype; Kenidra Woods, a self-harm and mental health activist from St. Louis; and Mary Beth Tinker, a free speech activist.More >>
While the district’s payroll would increase $181,656 each year under acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio’s proposal, JCPS expects to save $195,983 by hiring a general counsel and not contracting outside legal services at an average yearly cost of $420,983.More >>
JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.More >>
KDE conducted reviews at Marion C. Moore School, Olmsted Academy North and Western High School from Jan. 21 through Jan. 24 and Westport Middle School, Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School from Feb. 5 through Feb. 8.More >>
More than 80 students, parents and teachers gathered outside the statehouse as part of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence’s Student Voice Team’s March For Our Lives Kentucky rally, many bearing signs that spelled out their frustrations.More >>
Pollio cited that stance in a statement Monday announcing his decision against joining SCALA, saying he would participate at the conclusion of an ongoing state audit of JCPS “or if the group considers stepping away from that position.”More >>
The demonstration came about a week after Gov. Matt Bevin called teachers who oppose a pension reform bill that has stalled in the Kentucky Senate “selfish” and “uninformed” during an interview on Campbellsville radio station WVLC.More >>
Rather than hold a 17-minute walkout like other schools across the country in honor of shooting victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as part of National School Walkout Day on Wednesday, Bullitt East invited Cosner to speak to an assembly of hundreds of students.More >>
