CRAWFORD | NFL Network to broadcast Louisville football Pro Day on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville's Pro Day on Thursday has drawn the attention of NFL Network, with quarterback Lamar Alexander and corner back Jaire Alexander scheduled to work out.

The network will provide live coverage of the pro day beginning at 11 a.m. Analysts Rhett Lewis, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will provide in-studio analysis while NFL draft guru Mike Mayock will report live from the U of L campus.

The network's podcast goes in depth on Jackson's NFL hopes. "Move the Sticks: Lamar Jackson 360" is available here.

NFL Network's Path to the Draft airs weekdays at 6 p.m. leading up to the draft in Dallas.

