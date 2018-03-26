CRAWFORD | Even 'haters' can't diminish Walz's excitement for Louisville's Final Four run

The NFL Network will televise the University of Louisville football pro day on Thursday, as part of its continuing coverage of Lamar Jackson.More >>
University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz met with reporters Monday to talk about Louisville's Final Four matchup with Mississippi State.More >>
University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz is at the top of his game, but he's also showing a great deal of perspective during his program's third Final Four run.More >>
Vince Tyra called the University of Louisville's 33-point women's basketball victory over Oregon State in the NCAA Elite Eight "a great day for U of L," and declined to address speculation that he will be named permanent athletic director when the athletics association board meets Monday morning.More >>
The University of Louisville women's basketball team showed championship promise all season. On Sunday, it delivered in the Lexington Regional finals to earn the program's third Final Four berth.More >>
The University of Louisville women ran away from Oregon State to win the Lexington Regional for a trip to the third Final Four in program history.More >>
The Louisville women's basketball team will face an upstart team like it was in its 2013 run to the national title game, but Cardinals' coach Jeff Walz hopes he has the squad to stop Oregon State's momentum.More >>
Louisville junior Sam Fuehring falls a lot on the basketball court, but it's her ability to get back up that is the story.More >>
