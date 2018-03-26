Thorntons looking to hire 100 new team members in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thorntons looking to hire 100 new team members in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thorntons wants to hire 100 new team members in Louisville as part of a promotion called Thorntons Thursdays.

Workers will conduct on the spot interviews every Thursday through April 19 at the location on Bardstown Road.

Thorntons says it will make immediate offers to fill permanent full-time and part-time positions, including guest service representatives, store managers and general managers.

For more information on open positions, click here.

