New Maker's Mark bottles commemorate Kentucky's 1998 National Championship

Vince Tyra called the University of Louisville's 33-point women's basketball victory over Oregon State in the NCAA Elite Eight "a great day for U of L," and declined to address speculation that he will be named permanent athletic director when the athletics association board meets Monday morning.

CRAWFORD | Tyra, expected to be named permanent AD Monday, calls Sunday 'a great day for U of L'

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz is at the top of his game, but he's also showing a great deal of perspective during his program's third Final Four run.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz gets a pat on the back from senior Myisha Hines-Allen when he gets emotional during the post-game news conference Sunday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville's Walz speaks from the bottom of his heart, and the top of his game

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra is leading the search for the school's next basketball coach.

Vince Tyra was named Louisville's athletics director Monday. He said he wants the school's next basketball coach on board at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend.

Vince Tyra's first assignment as the Louisville athletic director is to recruit a men's basketball coach.

She swore she was sexually assaulted during her arrest, but police say body camera footage tells a different story.

Police say Louisville woman falsely accused LMPD officer of sexual assault

Cat cafes are popping up in major cities all over the world, and they’re turning out to be a huge hit. Now it is Louisville’s turn.

Plans announced for Louisville's first 'Cat Cafe' in the Highlands

The prosecutor's office says Corey Faith has been charged with 36 counts of child molestation.

Kentucky State Police said the two-car crash happened Sunday just after 3 p.m. on the Bluegrass Parkway.

Preliminary investigation revealed 36-year-old George Smith, of Lebanon, was driving in the westbound lanes in a Nissan minivan with three girls, ages four, two, and one, a 3-year-old boy, and another female passenger, 27-year-old Crystal Lynn Shipp, of G

2 children killed in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Hardin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UK Athletics teamed with Maker's Mark to release a commemorative bottle.

This year's bottle features the 1997-98 men's basketball team's national championship team. That team earned the name the "Comeback Cats" during their NCAA Tournament run.

The first three bottles in the series honored the program's first six national championships.

The bottles go on sale April 6.

