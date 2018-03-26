New Maker's Mark bottles commemorate Kentucky's 1998 National Ch - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Maker's Mark bottles commemorate Kentucky's 1998 National Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UK Athletics teamed with Maker's Mark to release a commemorative bottle.

This year's bottle features the 1997-98 men's basketball team's national championship team. That team earned the name the "Comeback Cats" during their NCAA Tournament run.

The first three bottles in the series honored the program's first six national championships.

The bottles go on sale April 6.

