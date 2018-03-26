Final conceptual renderings unveiled for Jeffersonville's 10th Street master plan

Vince Tyra called the University of Louisville's 33-point women's basketball victory over Oregon State in the NCAA Elite Eight "a great day for U of L," and declined to address speculation that he will be named permanent athletic director when the athletics association board meets Monday morning.

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz is at the top of his game, but he's also showing a great deal of perspective during his program's third Final Four run.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz gets a pat on the back from senior Myisha Hines-Allen when he gets emotional during the post-game news conference Sunday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville's Walz speaks from the bottom of his heart, and the top of his game

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.

Vince Tyra was named Louisville's athletics director Monday. He said he wants the school's next basketball coach on board at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend.

She swore she was sexually assaulted during her arrest, but police say body camera footage tells a different story.

Cat cafes are popping up in major cities all over the world, and they’re turning out to be a huge hit. Now it is Louisville’s turn.

The prosecutor's office says Corey Faith has been charged with 36 counts of child molestation.

Kentucky State Police said the two-car crash happened Sunday just after 3 p.m. on the Bluegrass Parkway.

Preliminary investigation revealed 36-year-old George Smith, of Lebanon, was driving in the westbound lanes in a Nissan minivan with three girls, ages four, two, and one, a 3-year-old boy, and another female passenger, 27-year-old Crystal Lynn Shipp, of G

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Big changes could be coming to a five-mile stretch of 10th Street in Jeffersonville.

The final plans for the 10th Street Corridor Master Plan were unveiled to the residents Monday night at the last of three public meetings held since November.

The conceptual renderings showcase green spaces, new restaurants and shopping and pocket neighborhoods. The project would encompass an area from I-65 to the I-265 interchange and include space within 500 feet on either side of 10th Street, which is already in the middle of a $16 million road enhancement and safety project adding additional lanes, sidewalks and curbs.

“It is going to be supportive of businesses coming in on the backside of that to actually want to invest and want to come,” said Jeffersonville Planning and Zoning Director Nathan Pruitt. “How do we reinvigorate 10th Street to what it used to be … a destination, a place to go and not just a place to travel through.”

Residents who have worked or lived along 10th Street say the current construction has been a rough but know it has to get worse for things to be better in the long run.

“Thirty-thousand cars a day go through here, and it is getting pretty busy," said Scott Higgs of Hoosier Auto Service, a company he has worked for for 23 years. "So the growth has gotten crazy, especially up a little further. Everything is going to be nicer and prettier. We are going to have a sidewalk and grass, and everything is going to look nice and more modern."

The 25-year master concept also includes pocket neighborhoods which would be built on vacant parking lots or now-empty strip malls. A plot of land near Northaven Elementary School was proposed to create 56 single-family units and 89 multi-family units. The neighborhoods would look similar in concept to Louisville’s Norton Commons neighborhood.

The entire development corridor encompasses 2,400 acres and connects the historic core of Jeffersonville to the southern edge of the River Ridge Commerce Center.

The city council now has 45 days to vote on the concept.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.