Loaded potato casserole, cake mix dinner rolls and Carrot Poke Cake help celebrate Easter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A celebration of spring and renewal, Easter is a time to look forward and gather with family.

Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen's Janine Washle shares a recipe for a crowd-pleasing loaded potato casserole and a dinner roll you make with a cake mix. She says they have a sweetness a lot like a Hawaiian roll.

Easter symbolizes the renewal of the Earth, after a cold winter. As with most Christian holidays, this one also has pagan roots.

Eostre, the pagan springtime goddess, lent her name to the celebration. As with many pagan rituals, specific symbols had particular meanings: an egg symbolized rebirth, a lamb symbolized sacrifice, and breads and cakes symbolized fertility. The egg plays an important part in many cultures' celebrations of a new season. Pagans actually believed the world arose from a giant egg. As pagan cultures were touched by Christianity, they were allowed to keep their ancient celebrations as long as a biblical reference was included. For example, egg rolling contests symbolize the rolling away of the stone from Christ’s tomb.

Eggs play a big part in the foods associated with Easter. Pagans celebrated with small wheat cakes that were crossed to keep away evil spirits. The church kept the sweet cakes, but blessed them for each family before they ate them. Even today, cultures will bring their Easter meal to church for a blessing by the priest.

The meat on the Easter table is traditionally lamb. The lamb was sacrificed by pagans and the Christian influence is the reference to Jesus as the Lamb of God. In the U.S., ham is the tradition on many tables. Pork was slaughtered in the fall. What wasn’t eaten in the winter was cured for later use. Hams were ready around Easter; therefore, it was a natural fit to be showcased on the Easter table. Along with ham, spring vegetables are making an appearance; asparagus, scallions, tiny new potatoes and tender lettuces are first choices after months of heavier root vegetables that are prevalent in winter.

Of course, a plate of hot, buttery dinner rolls makes meals special. Try the following recipe for an easy dinner roll that uses the unexpected, a cake mix!

Cake Mix Dinner Rolls

Makes 24 rolls

Ingredients:

2 1/4 oz packages (4-1/2 tsp) active dry yeast

2-1/2 cups warm water

1 box Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake Mix

2 large eggs

5-1/2 cups bread flour

melted butter

Preparation:

Pour warm water into a large bowl. Add yeast; stir to moisten. Wait 10 minutes, or until yeast starts to form bubbles. Stir in cake mix. Mix in eggs.

Add flour by the cupful, stirring until dough is smooth. Place dough in a large bowl that has been oiled or sprayed with non stick spray.

Cover bowl, and set aside in a warm place. Let rise for one hour. After hour has elapsed, punch down dough.

Spray a 10” x 15” baking sheet with baking spray. Spread dough into pan. Using a sharp knife, score top of dough into squares. Cover with a lint free cloth, and allow to rise until doubled, about 30-40 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. After dough has doubled, bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until rolls are golden brown. Remove from oven. Immediately brush tops with melted butter.

Allow to cool about 10 minutes before cutting and removing from pan.

Janine Washle's CloverFields Farm & Kitchen

Hardin Springs Area

Big Clifty, KY 42712

About Janine Washle:

CloverFields Farm & Kitchen is primarily an on-line destination. They are not open to drop-in visitors as it is a private residence. CloverFields Kitchen researches and reinterprets many traditional recipes using local produce, much from their own gardens, and adding a global perspective. Janine is working on her first cookbook, but she also has a long resume developing recipes for several companies. She has also won several contests and cook-offs with her original recipes.

