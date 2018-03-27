Uber driver ends up taking passengers down set of stairs

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (WDRB) - An Uber driver in San Francisco drove his passengers down a set of stairs.
Instead of leaving a grocery store parking lot through a normal exit, the driver took the stairs.
The driver blamed Uber's navigation system for leading the car down the pedestrian stairway.
Uber confirmed the driver was on the ride-hailing app at the time of the incident.
No injuries were reported.
