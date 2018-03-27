Uber driver ends up taking passengers down set of stairs

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (WDRB) - An Uber driver in San Francisco drove his passengers down a set of stairs.

Instead of leaving a grocery store parking lot through a normal exit, the driver took the stairs.

The driver blamed Uber's navigation system for leading the car down the pedestrian stairway.

Uber confirmed the driver was on the ride-hailing app at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

