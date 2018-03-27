Fourth Street Live! announces Derby concert series - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fourth Street Live! announces Derby concert series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville gears up for all the Kentucky Derby festivities, Fourth Street Live! is getting in a musical mood.

The downtown venue is holding a three-night concert series during Derby Week..

Country music duo Dan + Shay will take the stage on Thursday, May 3.

Country singer Justin Moore EDM producer Elephante will both take the stage on Friday, May 4.

And Derby night, EDM artist Audien is hitting the stage on Saturday, May 5.

Pre-sale tickets are $5 and day of tickets cost $10. Tickets are expected to go on sale on Friday, March 30 at ticketfly.com.

All the shows are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

