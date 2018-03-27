Ex-fugitive lawyer Eric Conn seeks dismissal of reinstated indic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ex-fugitive lawyer Eric Conn seeks dismissal of reinstated indictment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky attorney who fled the country to avoid going to prison before being captured is seeking to have part of a federal case against him thrown out.

WKYT-TV reports an attorney for Eric Conn asked a federal judge in a motion to dismiss an 18-count indictment that was reinstated after Conn was arrested.

The motion says the original indictment cannot be reinstated because federal prosecutors accepted Conn's plea deal.

Conn spent six months on the run after pleading guilty to bribing judges and doctors in a $500 million Social Security fraud scheme. His sentencing went on without him last summer, when he was given a 12-year prison term.

Conn was flown back to Kentucky after he was caught outside a Pizza Hut in Honduras in December.

The Kentucky Supreme Court permanently disbarred Conn last month.

