Michigan State dean charged with storing nude photos and failing to monitor Larry Nassar

MSU dean William Strampel supervised the clinic where Larry Nassar worked, when he abused hundreds of women. MSU dean William Strampel supervised the clinic where Larry Nassar worked, when he abused hundreds of women.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan State University official who oversaw a clinic where former sports doctor Larry Nassar worked is facing criminal charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a student and storing nude photos of female students on his work computer.

William Strampel, who was dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until late last year, was charged Tuesday with a felony, a high court misdemeanor and two misdemeanors. He is due to be arraigned in the afternoon.

The complaint charges Strampel with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, neglect of duty and misconduct of a public official.

 The 70-year-old Strampel told police last year he never followed up after ordering Nassar in 2014 to have a third person present when providing treatment to "anything close to a sensitive area."

Nassar will spend his life in prison for molesting patients under the guise of treatment.

