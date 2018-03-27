Hardin County residents arrested after children allegedly found in home with drugs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Hardin County residents have been arrested after police say three children were found living in a home with needles and other drug paraphernalia.

According to arrest reports, investigators with the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force visited a home in the 200 block of Springfield Road, just east of East Dixie Avenue, just after noon on March 23. The purpose of the visit was to assist authorities who were checking on someone at that location who was on probation or parole.

While there, investigators allegedly found "drug paraphernalia used for heroin," including spoons, cotton balls and needles in the bathroom. Authorities say they also found a "white powdery substance" in the bathroom.

"This bathroom is used by all persons in the residence including the three children that were at the residence," the arrest report states.

Police arrested 32-year-old Andrew Mills and Jessica Mills. Both suspects are charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Both suspects were booked in the Hardin County Detention Center on March 23. At the time of this writing, Andrew Mills remains there.

