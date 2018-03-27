Hardin County residents arrested after children allegedly found in home with drugs

Security footage from a Sellersburg pizzeria shows two robbers barging into the business with guns, pointing them at employees, and taking off with cash.More >>
Police say the drug paraphernalia was discovered while authorities were checking on someone on probation or parole.
The Kentucky Supreme Court permanently disbarred Conn last month.
She swore she was sexually assaulted during her arrest, but police say body camera footage tells a different story.
The prosecutor's office says Corey Faith has been charged with 36 counts of child molestation.
According to police, when the report was made, the suspect was removed from his position with the district.
Radcliff Police say he admitted to the crime in a recorded interview.
41-year-old Timothy Ota was arrested Saturday night in Gibson County, Indiana.
