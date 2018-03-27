VIDEO | Police release security video showing 2 men robbing Sell - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Police release security video showing 2 men robbing Sellersburg pizza shop

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Security footage from a Sellersburg pizzeria shows two robbers barging into the business with guns, pointing them at employees, and taking off with cash. 

Police say it happened at Sir Dano's Pizza Parlor in Sellersburg around 10:30 p.m. on March 26. The men came through an open back door and forced two employees to the cash drawer and a small safe.

After taking the money, the pair ran out the back door toward the railroad tracks.

The employees weren't hurt, and told police they did not recognize the men. 

Investigators say they're following some tips but Sellersburg police ask anyone with information to call.

