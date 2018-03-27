VIDEO | 2 men arrested after security video shows robbery at Sellersburg pizza shop

Security footage from a Sellersburg pizzeria shows two robbers barging into the business with guns, pointing them at employees, and taking off with cash.

Police say it happened at Sir Dano's Pizza Parlor in Sellersburg around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The men came through an open back door and forced two employees to the cash drawer and a small safe.

After taking the money, the pair ran out the back door toward the railroad tracks. Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said the pair was arrested at Red Carpet Inn near Hurstbourne Lane and I-64 in Louisville. They're named have not been released.

Employees of Sir Dano's Pizza Parlor weren't hurt in the robbery.

