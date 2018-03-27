Coming soon to Jefferson Memorial Forest: 'Zipline Kingdom' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coming soon to Jefferson Memorial Forest: 'Zipline Kingdom'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Zipline Kingdom -- An Adventure at Jefferson Memorial Forest" -- is scheduled to open this summer.

Jefferson Memorial Forest Parks Administrator Bennett Knox says Kentucky Kingdom is finalizing a contract with Louisville Metro Parks to operate the zipline attraction at the 6,600-acre forest. 

The attraction will feature a three-hour interactive experience that allows participants to enjoy the view from 30 feet up. It will also also connect riders with 39 different activities: riders can also use "Tarzan" swings, walk across a suspended bridge, climb rope ladders and more. 

"We are very proud to have been given this opportunity by Louisville Metro," said Kentucky Kingdom President and CEO Ed Hart. "This is the first time we’ve extended our footprint of operations outside of the park proper, but the Jefferson Memorial Forest is only a 10-minute drive from Kentucky Kingdom, which makes it very convenient. 

"Our rides department will manage and supervise the zipline attraction and we will operate it with the same high standards and best practices that Kentucky Kingdom is known for.”

Kentucky Kingdom offered to purchase the attraction after its previous operator declined to renew its contract with Louisville Metro Parks. 

Zipline Kingdom is set to open to the public on June 1, 2018. Tentative operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through mid-August. Plans call for the attraction to operate on weekends through November. 

The price for the three-hour adventure is $70, but the first visit is free for Kentucky Kingdom season pass holders. 

Online reservations for the attraction can be made starting May 15, at ziplinekingdom.com.

