Louisville Free Public Library offering dozens of free activities during spring break

Monday, March 26 2018 9:03 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:03:34 GMT
Vince Tyra's first assignment as the Louisville athletic director is to recruit a men's basketball coach.
Vince Tyra was named Louisville's athletics director Monday. He said he wants the school's next basketball coach on board at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend. More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:17:04 GMT
David Padgett sat down with WDRB News on Monday, talking about the season, his future, the next U of L coach and the former U of L coach he spoke with often during the season.More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:12:23 GMT
She swore she was sexually assaulted during her arrest, but police say body camera footage tells a different story.More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 2:45 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:45:57 GMT
The prosecutor's office says Corey Faith has been charged with 36 counts of child molestation.More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 10:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:52:26 GMT
Big changes could be coming to a five-mile stretch of 10th Street in Jeffersonville. More >>
Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:14:32 GMT
Kathy Woosley, Melvin Haycraft and Tracy Branch (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Three people were arrested at a home in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon after police say they found drugs and stolen property -- as well as two small children -- in the residence.More >>
Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:27:11 GMT
Andrew Mills and Jessica Mills (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
Police say the drug paraphernalia was discovered while authorities were checking on someone on probation or parole.More >>
Sunday, March 25 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-03-26 00:39:48 GMT
Cat cafes are popping up in major cities all over the world, and they’re turning out to be a huge hit. Now it is Louisville’s turn.More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library wants to help keep local kids entertained during spring break.
The library is offering more than 90 free activities for kids, teens and families.
The programs begin Saturday, March 31 and continue through Saturday, April 7.
Below is a listing of all the free activities:
Saturday, March 31, 2018
- Monster Madness!, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Main Library)
- ACT Basics, 10 a.m. (Bon Air)
- Lemonade Day University, 10:30 a.m. (Iroquois)
- Paw Patrol Family Storytime, 11 a.m. (Middletown)
- Movie Screening: Ruby Bridges, 1 p.m. (Portland)
- The Story of Sybil Ludington, 2 p.m. (Bon Air)
- Teen Board Game Day, 2-4 p.m. (South Central)
- English Conversation Club, 3 p.m. (Iroquois)
Monday, April 02, 2018
- Craft at the Creek– Drop-in activity, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Fern Creek)
- Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. (Main)
- Family Puppet Theatre, 2 p.m. (Main)
- Ozobot Robot Art with TechConnects, 2 p.m.(Southwest)
- Western’s Writing Workshop, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Western)
- Animated Storytime: Spring Break!, 3:30 p.m. (Crescent Hill)
- Craft & a Movie, 4 p.m. (Main)
- Teen Game Time, 4 p.m. (Western)
- Sew Fetch, 4 p.m. (South Central)
- Teen Time, 4 – 6 p.m. (South Central)
- A Wrinkle in Time book discussion, 6 p.m. (Southwest)
- English Conversation Club, 6 -7:30 p.m. (South Central)
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. (Shawnee)
- Anime Club, 6:30 p.m. (Middletown)
- Girls’ STEAM Club, 6:30 p.m. (Newburg)
Tuesday, April 03, 2018
- Craft at the Creek – Drop-in activity, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Fern Creek)
- Preschool Storytime, 10:15 a.m. (Fairdale)
- 4H for Homeschoolers: Everyday Chemistry, 1 p.m. (Southwest)
- Children’s Movie screening, 1 p.m. (Western)
- Evan & Vanessa Musical Performance, 2 p.m. (Middletown)
- Middle School Writer’s Workshop, 2 p.m. (Southwest)
- Planting Time!, 2 p.m. (Fern Creek)
- Weaving in the Round with The Little Loomhouse, 2 p.m. (Main Library)
- WeDo Lego Party, 2 p.m. (Crescent Hill)
- Western’s Writing Workshop, 3 - 5 p.m. (Western)
- Teen Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. (Iroquois)
- Crafts & a Movie, 4 p.m. (Main Library)
- ACT Basics, 6 p.m. (Shawnee)
- Family Storytime, 7 p.m. (Highlands/Shelby Park)
Wednesday, April 04, 2018
- Craft at the Creek – Drop-in activity, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Fern Creek)
- Preschool Storytime, 10:15 a.m.(Iroquois)
- Preschool Storytime, 10:15 a.m.(Highlands/Shelby Park)
- Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. (Shawnee)
- Preschool Storytime, 10:45 a.m. (Western)
- April Foolery Storytime, 11 a.m. (Portland)
- Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. (Middletown)
- Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. (Fern Creek)
- Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. (Southwest)
- Preschool Storytime, 11:15 a.m. (South Central)
- Preschool Storytime, 11:15 a.m. (Crescent Hill)
- Preschool Storytime, 11:15 a.m. (St. Matthews)
- #LouisvilleRocks, 2 p.m. (Southwest)
- Middle School Writer’s Workshop, 2 p.m. (Southwest)
- OMG Drones!, 2 p.m. (Middletown)
- Spring Break Musical: The Wiz Live!, 2 p.m. (Shively)
- Take a Bow! An Intro to Improvisation, 2 p.m. (Main Library)
- Western’s Writing Workshop, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Western)
- T(w)een Time, 3:30 p.m. (Shively)
- Extreme Wii Wednesday, 4 – 8 p.m. (Main Library)
- Terrarium Workshop, 4 p.m. (Fairdale)
- Humpday Tinkery: Bored? Games!, 4 p.m. (Highlands/Shelby Park)
- Portland Journals, 6 p.m. Ages 16+ (Portland)
- Rueda Latin Dance Workshop, 6 p.m. Ages 13+ (Bon Air)
- Gentle Yoga , 7 p.m. Ages 13+ (Middletown)
Thursday, April 05, 2018
- Craft at the Creek– Drop-in activity,, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Fern Creek)
- Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. (Jeffersontown)
- Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. (Shively)
- Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. (Newburg)
- Preschool Storytime, 11:15 a.m. (Bon Air)
- Brown Bag Storytime, 1 p.m. (Middletown)
- Movie Screening: Gnomeo & Juliet, 1 p.m. (Western)
- Bee Kind to Bees, 2 p.m. (Southwest)
- Middle School Writer’s Workshop, 2 p.m. (Southwest)
- Star Wars vs. Star Trek, 2 p.m. (Main Library)
- WeDo Lego Party, 2 p.m. (Fern Creek)
- Teen Lounge, 3:30 p.m. (Iroquois)
- Anime Club, 4 p.m. (South Central)
- Teen Movie Trivia Night, 4:30 p.m. (Main Library)
- Teen Art Smart Club, 5:30 p.m. (Portland)
- Thursday Night Theater: Cinderella. 6 p.m. (Main Library)
- Movies at Middletown: Moana, 6:30 p.m. (Middletown)
- Anime Club, 6:30 p.m. (Shawnee)
Friday, April 06, 2018
- Hands on Poetry, 1:30 p.m. (Shively)
- Historic Soundscapes: A History of Recorded Sound Formats, 3 p.m. (Western)
Saturday, April 07, 2018
- Junior Scientist Storytime: Ants!, 10 a.m. (Main Library)
- Spring Break Dance Party, 10 a.m. (Southwest)
- ACT Basics, 10 a.m. (Highlands/Shelby Park)
- Family Storytime, 10:15 a.m. (Westport)
- STEAM Day, 11 a.m. (South Central)
- Afternoon in the Garden, 2 p.m. (Bon Air)
- Bilingual English/Spanish Family Storytime, 2 p.m. (South Central)
- Building a Better Monarch Waystation, 2 p.m. (Southwest)
- Compassionate Libraries Program, 2 p.m. (Main Library)
- Lego My Eggo, 2 p.m. (Western)
- Getting into Medical School: A Student’s Guide, 2 p.m. (Highlands/Shelby Park)
