Louisville Free Public Library offering dozens of free activities during spring break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library wants to help keep local kids entertained during spring break.

The library is offering more than 90 free activities for kids, teens and families.

The programs begin Saturday, March 31 and continue through Saturday, April 7.

Below is a listing of all the free activities:

Saturday, March 31, 2018

  •        Monster Madness!, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Main Library)
  •        ACT Basics, 10 a.m. (Bon Air)
  •        Lemonade Day University, 10:30 a.m. (Iroquois)
  •        Paw Patrol Family Storytime, 11 a.m. (Middletown)
  •        Movie Screening: Ruby Bridges, 1 p.m. (Portland)
  •        The Story of Sybil Ludington, 2 p.m. (Bon Air)
  •        Teen Board Game Day, 2-4 p.m. (South Central)
  •        English Conversation Club, 3 p.m. (Iroquois)

Monday, April 02, 2018

  •        Craft at the Creek– Drop-in activity, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Fern Creek)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. (Main)
  •        Family Puppet Theatre, 2 p.m. (Main)
  •        Ozobot Robot Art with TechConnects, 2 p.m.(Southwest)
  •        Western’s Writing Workshop, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Western)
  •        Animated Storytime: Spring Break!, 3:30 p.m. (Crescent Hill)
  •        Craft & a Movie, 4 p.m. (Main)
  •        Teen Game Time, 4 p.m. (Western)
  •        Sew Fetch, 4 p.m. (South Central)
  •        Teen Time, 4 – 6 p.m. (South Central)
  •        A Wrinkle in Time book discussion, 6 p.m. (Southwest)
  •        English Conversation Club, 6 -7:30 p.m. (South Central)
  •        Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. (Shawnee)
  •        Anime Club, 6:30 p.m. (Middletown)
  •        Girls’ STEAM Club, 6:30 p.m. (Newburg)

Tuesday, April 03, 2018

  •        Craft at the Creek – Drop-in activity, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Fern Creek)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 10:15 a.m. (Fairdale)
  •        4H for Homeschoolers: Everyday Chemistry, 1 p.m. (Southwest)
  •        Children’s Movie screening, 1 p.m. (Western)
  •        Evan & Vanessa Musical Performance, 2 p.m. (Middletown)
  •        Middle School Writer’s Workshop, 2 p.m. (Southwest)
  •        Planting Time!, 2 p.m. (Fern Creek)
  •        Weaving in the Round with The Little Loomhouse, 2 p.m. (Main Library)
  •        WeDo Lego Party, 2 p.m. (Crescent Hill)
  •        Western’s Writing Workshop, 3 - 5 p.m. (Western)
  •        Teen Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. (Iroquois)
  •        Crafts & a Movie, 4 p.m. (Main Library)
  •        ACT Basics, 6 p.m. (Shawnee)
  •        Family Storytime, 7 p.m. (Highlands/Shelby Park)

Wednesday, April 04, 2018

  •        Craft at the Creek – Drop-in activity, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Fern Creek)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 10:15 a.m.(Iroquois)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 10:15 a.m.(Highlands/Shelby Park)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. (Shawnee)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 10:45 a.m. (Western)
  •        April Foolery Storytime, 11 a.m. (Portland)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. (Middletown)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. (Fern Creek)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. (Southwest)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 11:15 a.m. (South Central)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 11:15 a.m. (Crescent Hill)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 11:15 a.m. (St. Matthews)
  •        #LouisvilleRocks, 2 p.m. (Southwest)
  •        Middle School Writer’s Workshop, 2 p.m. (Southwest)
  •        OMG Drones!, 2 p.m. (Middletown)
  •        Spring Break Musical: The Wiz Live!, 2 p.m. (Shively)
  •        Take a Bow! An Intro to Improvisation, 2 p.m. (Main Library)
  •        Western’s Writing Workshop, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Western)
  •        T(w)een Time, 3:30 p.m. (Shively)
  •        Extreme Wii Wednesday, 4 – 8 p.m. (Main Library)
  •        Terrarium Workshop, 4 p.m. (Fairdale)
  •        Humpday Tinkery: Bored? Games!, 4 p.m. (Highlands/Shelby Park)
  •        Portland Journals, 6 p.m. Ages 16+ (Portland)
  •        Rueda Latin Dance Workshop, 6 p.m. Ages 13+ (Bon Air)
  •        Gentle Yoga , 7 p.m. Ages 13+ (Middletown)

Thursday, April 05, 2018

  •        Craft at the Creek– Drop-in activity,, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Fern Creek)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. (Jeffersontown)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. (Shively)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. (Newburg)
  •        Preschool Storytime, 11:15 a.m. (Bon Air)
  •        Brown Bag Storytime, 1 p.m. (Middletown)
  •        Movie Screening: Gnomeo & Juliet, 1 p.m. (Western)
  •        Bee Kind to Bees, 2 p.m. (Southwest)
  •        Middle School Writer’s Workshop, 2 p.m. (Southwest)
  •        Star Wars vs. Star Trek, 2 p.m. (Main Library)
  •        WeDo Lego Party, 2 p.m. (Fern Creek)
  •        Teen Lounge, 3:30 p.m. (Iroquois)
  •        Anime Club, 4 p.m. (South Central)
  •        Teen Movie Trivia Night, 4:30 p.m. (Main Library)
  •        Teen Art Smart Club, 5:30 p.m. (Portland)
  •        Thursday Night Theater: Cinderella. 6 p.m. (Main Library)
  •        Movies at Middletown: Moana, 6:30 p.m. (Middletown)
  •        Anime Club, 6:30 p.m. (Shawnee)

Friday, April 06, 2018

  •        Hands on Poetry, 1:30 p.m. (Shively)
  •        Historic Soundscapes: A History of Recorded Sound Formats, 3 p.m. (Western)

Saturday, April 07, 2018

  •        Junior Scientist Storytime: Ants!, 10 a.m. (Main Library)
  •        Spring Break Dance Party, 10 a.m. (Southwest)
  •        ACT Basics, 10 a.m. (Highlands/Shelby Park)
  •        Family Storytime, 10:15 a.m. (Westport)
  •        STEAM Day, 11 a.m. (South Central)
  •        Afternoon in the Garden, 2 p.m. (Bon Air)
  •        Bilingual English/Spanish Family Storytime, 2 p.m. (South Central)
  •        Building a Better Monarch Waystation, 2 p.m. (Southwest)
  •        Compassionate Libraries Program, 2 p.m. (Main Library)
  •        Lego My Eggo, 2 p.m. (Western)
  •        Getting into Medical School: A Student’s Guide, 2 p.m. (Highlands/Shelby Park)

