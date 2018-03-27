Louisville names Chris Mack men's basketball coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville has hired Chris Mack as head coach of its men’s basketball team, a move that brings stability to a program tarnished by multiple scandals and facing potential fallout from a nationwide recruiting investigation that has rocked college basketball.

Mack, 48, coached Xavier University from 2009 until this year and becomes just the fifth full-time coach at Louisville since 1944.

Mack led the Musketeers to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament this season. He compiled a 212-96 record in nine years at Xavier, leading it to the NCAA tournament in all but one of those seasons.

He succeeds David Padgett, who served as the Cardinals’ interim coach during the recently completed season, and replaces Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, who was fired last fall after U of L was linked to a federal recruiting probe.

Mack is just the third permanent coach hired by Louisville since 1971, when Denny Crum replaced John Dromo. Pitino was hired when Crum, a Hall of Fame coach who won national titles in 1980 and 1986, retired in 2001.

The hire is the first major action by new U of L athletics director Vince Tyra, who was officially hired on Monday.

While terms of any deal had not been made public before the U of L Athletic Association and board of trustees met Wednesday afternoon to formally consider the hire. But ESPN reported that Mack had agreed to a seven-year deal worth about $4 million per year in salary.

Mack, who played basketball at Xavier in the 1990s and became an assistant coach in 2004, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the decision to leave the school “has been one of the toughest of my life.”

“No other opportunity has ever felt ‘right,’ until now,” Mack wrote in a letter posted on Twitter to “Xavier Nation.” “Ultimately, I felt like this situation offered a new and unique challenge that I could not turn down.”

The challenges will be immense, starting with recruiting for a school on probation

Last month, the NCAA ordered U of L to vacate its 2013 men’s basketball championship and strike years of wins and player statistics from officials records, a historic punishment for a scandal involving a basketball staffer hiring prostitutes and strippers for players and recruits from 2010-2014.

In addition, federal investigators have linked the program to a scheme to pay recruits. A criminal indictment claims that at least one Louisville coach took part in a plan to send money from apparel company Adidas, which supplies gear to U of L, to prospective players.

There's plenty to unpack surrounding the announcement. But exactly who is Louisville's newest head coach? Here are five facts about Mack:

The 48-year-old played college basketball at the University of Evansville, where, as a 6-foot-5-inch forward, he averaged nine points and five rebounds per game for the Purple Aces. But he then transferred to Xavier for his final two years of eligibility.

Mack led Xavier to eight NCAA Tournament appearances in nine years. Of those eight appearances, the Musketeers went to four Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight. Mack finished his Xavier career with a 212-96 record.

Mack brought in six top-30 recruiting classes at Xavier, according to 24/7 Sports. Four of those classes were top-20 and two were top-15.

During his nine seasons, Mack saw three Musketeers taken in the NBA Draft: Jordan Crawford with the 27th pick in 2010, Semaj Christon with the 55th pick in 2014 and Edmond Sumner with the 52nd pick in 2017. Trevon Bluiett could make it a fourth in June after averaging 18.5 and 19.3 points per game in his junior and senior years, respectively.

Mack's wife, Christi Hester Mack, starred at Holy Cross High School in Louisville, where she was Kentucky Miss Basketball runner-up as well as all-state in volleyball and softball. She went on to the University of Dayton, where she scored 1,268 career points and was inducted into the athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

Mack and his wife Christi have three children: 12-year-old Hailee, 11-year-old Lainee and 3-year-old Brayden.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.