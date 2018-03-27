Keep the kids busy during Spring Break at the Louisville Free Public Library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Louisville FREE Public Library is offering more than 90 free programs to keep kids, teens and families engaged during Spring Break.

Expect story times, puppet shows, writing workshops and craft projects. Students can also learn how to fly a drone, create robot art, make a terrarium, and hone their sewing and Lego skills.

Young students can even enjoy a dance party or catch live music from bilingual children's performers Evan and Vanessa.

Teenagers can participate in trivia nights, play board games, take up journaling, or just meet-up with other teens in a safe space.

The library kicks off Spring Break Saturday, March 31 at the Main Library with Monster Madness. It's a 'Where the Wild Things Are' themed pajama party for preschoolers and their families. This free event features storytellers from StageOne Family Theatre, hands-on activity stations, crafts, and a special guest appearance by one of the monsters from 'Where the Wild Things Are.' Each child attending will also receive a free book of their very own thanks to funding by the Jefferson County Community Early Childhood Council.

Click here for a complete list of activities.

